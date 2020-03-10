Sportsmail’s reporters decide their winners for PFA Awards – but is it a Liverpool whitewash?

It has been a remarkable season for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s dominant Reds easing their way towards the Premier League title having dropped points in just one game so far this season.

The majority of their first-choice XI can stake their claim for a place in the Team of the Year, while Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the bookies’ favourites for Player and Young Player respectively.

But what do our reporters think? With the players’ voting set to open soon, we asked our reporters have their say on if it should be a Liverpool whitewash, or whether some other stars can break the mould and force their way in to contention…

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool can buy from around the world so for a local kid to take a place in Jurgen Klopp’s superteam on merit is a remarkable achievement. And of course Trent adds so much; passing, set pieces, crosses, clean sheets and a wonderful mentality. Has redefined the role of right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

He’s still only 21 and it’s a nonsense when the Player of the Year is overlooked for an older rival for Young Player of the Year. Just because Trent is already world-class and destined to be the Premier League’s best ever right-back, doesn’t mean we should take his age for granted.

D Henderson: Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Van Dijk, Robertson; Salah, J Henderson, De Bruyne, Mane; Vardy, Ings

Whilst tempting to pick the entire Liverpool first XI, you have to factor in Allisson and Joe Gomez injuries and Roberto Firmino failing to score at Anfield this season. Six of Klopp’s team are in for obvious reasons but football fans will also appreciate the jobs Dean Henderson and Danny Ings have done at smaller clubs. Kevin De Bruyne has consistently been the best non-Liverpool player in the country

Jordan Henderson

Many people will look at this answer and roll their eyes or look at it scornfully but the driving force behind Liverpool’s march to the title has been their captain. His form has been outstanding, the best of his career, and he has stamped his name over a succession of big games. Others get more headlines but nobody has done more work within the squad to keep Liverpool rolling forward. Henderson would be a fitting winner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s right-back was 8/1 favourite for this award last July and it would be a shock if he didn’t receive the recognition of his peers. When you hear luminaries such as Cafu flag up his qualities, you know there is something special about his ability. He is a contender for the main award, never mind the junior category. It is hoped, though, that Chelsea’s Mason Mount finishes on the podium, too.

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Evans, Robertson; De Bruyne, Henderson, Mount; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Jordan Henderson

You could take your pick from the Liverpool team that has taken the Premier League by storm this season, but Henderson has been the driving force behind the champions elect. While there may have been more outstanding performers, no-one has been as important to Jurgen Klopp’s side. Having lifted the Champions League last season, the Liverpool skipper will deservedly get his hands on that elusive Premier League trophy this time around.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

There are other worthy contenders, not least Marcus Rashford, James Maddison and Mason Mount, but it’s hard to overlook Liverpool again and Alexander-Arnold. The young full-back continues to go from strength to strength in this outstanding team in which he provides so much down the right side.

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; De Bruyne, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Liverpool dominate and rightly so. It was hard enough leaving one of them out, such has been their dominance over a decidedly average Premier League this season. Kevin De Bruyne gets the vote because, frankly, he would walk into any team in the country. But do Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, or Jamie Vardy – all outstanding performers for their respective clubs – deserve to dislodge any of these Liverpool players?

Jordan Henderson

The epitome of this incredible Liverpool team.

Mason Mount

The creative spark behind Chelsea’s fine start.

Alisson; Alex-Arnold, Evans, Van Dijk, Robertson; De Bruyne, Henderson, Grealish; Ings, Firmino, Mane

Sadio Mane

You could go through the Liverpool team and make a case for all of them – but Mane gives Jurgen Klopp’s side the threat that’s made them unstoppable this season. Pace, power, intelligence – you name it, Mane’s displayed it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Already a superstar. Has already accomplished so much for a player who only turned 21 in October. Dictates football matches from right-back. Surely he has to start for England at Euro 2020.

Schmeichel; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Evans, Robertson; De Bruyne, Henderson, Grealish; Sterling, Mane; Vardy

Sadio Mane

For the third year running this award will be heading to Anfield. After Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, this has been Sadio Mane’s time to really shine. Salah has slightly more goals but Mane has been more impressive and influential and a number of his strikes have been key ones. He just edges out last year’s winner Van Dijk.

Jack Grealish

His potential has long been known. This season he has shown it on a consistent basis at the top level, to the point where he has put himself firmly in the conversation for England’s Euro 2020 squad. So much ability and end product to go with it and the sort of player you pay your money to watch. Villa might be struggling and even go down but if they do it won’t be for the want of trying on their captain’s part.

Henderson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Soyuncu, Robertson; De Bruyne, Ndidi, Grealish; Traore, Ings, Mane.

The heavy Liverpool presence is to be expected. Many of the other picks are those who have been less heralded and exceeded expectations. Dean Henderson’s role in Sheffield United’s success gets him the No 1 shirt ahead of Ben Foster. Caglar Soyuncu has helped Leicester move on from Harry Maguire seamlessly. Leicester’s drop off coincided with Wilfred Ndidi’s injury struggles. Jack Grealish has lit up the league, Adama Traore looks like he’s starting to work out how to get the best out of his gifts and Danny Ings’s resurgence has been a great story after his injury struggles.

Kevin De Bruyne

Trent Alexander-Arnold

D Henderson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Basham, Robertson; De Bruyne, Henderson, Grealish; Mane, Aguero, Vardy

The goal contributions dictated who got the nod in the attacking areas, with Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero obvious picks. Sadio Mane is handed a place over Mohamed Salah owing to his overall performances, while Kevin De Bruyne closes in on Thierry Henry’s record 20 assists in a season.

Sheffield United definitely deserved a couple of mentions in a defensive sense, having conceded less than a goal a game. Dean Henderson’s nine clean sheets in a promoted team is phenomenal.

Sadio Mane

Always dangerous and usually decisive, the Liverpool man would walk into any team in the world and has been consistently excellent throughout what looks likely to be a record-breaking season. His form this season is even more remarkable when you consider he has barely had a break, after playing for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations last summer and helping them reach the final. In a team full of outstanding performers, Mane stands alone.

Mason Mount

The midfielder has generally adapted very well to his first full season of Premier League football, showing maturity and an impressive temperament at a club where pressure is always high. Mount has planned his career carefully, with loans at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby preceding his elevation to the Chelsea first team. He is a strong contender for a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad, too, and, at 21, still has plenty of room for improvement.

: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Evans, Van Dijk, Robertson; De Bruyne, Ndidi, Bernardo Silva; Traore, Firmino, Mane

Kevin De Bruyne

It is refreshing to finally see Jordan Henderson earning the plaudits his performances have long merited for Liverpool but, though he has been a leading light in the runaway leaders’ success, there has been one outstanding performer this season. Kevin De Bruyne continues to see things other players can’t and do things they wouldn’t dream of – even while the team around him has splintered and stumbled.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

It is a mark of the way Trent Alexander-Arnold has normalised brilliance that, in recent months, there hasn’t felt anything special about his performances. Yes, he is Liverpool’s creator in chief and, with Andy Robertson, the key cog in their attacking machine. But how long have we known that about the 21-year-old? An incredible player. Notable mentions for Jack Grealish and James Maddison, who have both earned a place at Euro 2020.

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, O’Connell, Van Dijk, Chilwell; Henderson, Ndidi, De Bruyne; Mane, Vardy, Traore