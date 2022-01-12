Spurs 0 Chelsea 1 (0-3 agg): Rudiger earns a place in the Carabao Cup final after VAR rules out a Tottenham goal and TWO penalties.

Spurs 0 Chelsea 1 (0-3 aggregate): Rudiger earns a place in the Carabao Cup final after VAR rules out a Spurs goal and TWO penalties.

Mike Dean finally felt the love after more than two decades as a top-flight referee.

As Chelsea confirmed their place in the Carabao Cup Final, VAR Dean overruled referee Andre Marriner three times, denying Tottenham two penalty awards and one goal.

Thousands of Chelsea supporters also staged wild-limbed celebrations three times.

They would have preferred to celebrate a Romelu Lukaku hat-trick, but this is modern football, so they had to make do with honoring Wirral whistler Dean, who deserved to be awarded the match ball.

The European champions could have thrown away all their good work had Marriner been working alone after dominating the first leg last week and the first half-hour of this return match.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte had bizarrely decided to’rest’ his captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for this semi-final, and stand-in Pierluigi Gollini gifted Antonio Rudiger an early opener, extending Chelsea’s aggregate lead.

But it was up to Dean to overturn two penalties awarded by Marriner either side of half-time, as well as a Harry Kane strike that was disallowed for offside.

Conte appeared to have waved the white flag before kick-off, only for Spurs to mount a valiant, but unrewarded, fightback.

After the first leg, Conte bemoaned the ‘gap’ in quality between Chelsea and Spurs, and he only managed to widen it by leaving out his World Cup-winning captain.

The Italian claimed that he was resting Lloris for league matches, implying that he had written off the match.

To be fair, everyone else who was at Stamford Bridge last week had the same opinion.

But, after all, don’t keepers spend most of their time standing around?

Maybe it’s just the mental strain of playing behind Tottenham’s defense.

Gollini, on the other hand, had just played in the FA Cup against Morecambe the day before.

In the first match, Tottenham’s shaky defense had gifted Chelsea both goals, with Lloris playing a key role in keeping the deficit at a manageable level, and this time it was Gollini who was the giver.

Tuchel’s side had already come close twice, with Timo Werner’s shot going wide and Romelu Lukaku’s shot being saved after a brilliant long pass from Rudiger.

On 18 minutes, Mount swung in a free-kick, and Gollini staged a kamikaze mission, flying off his line, missing the ball, and allowing Rudiger to score with a back-header that didn’t appear to be particularly intentional.

The thing is…

