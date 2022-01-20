Spurs’ Amsterdam spirit, a ludicrous Harry Kane statistic, and Tielemans’ gaffe – this is how Leicester was sunk.

Spurs have had two of these nights in the last three years, which is unusual.

KING POWER STADIUM — If you were unable to travel to Amsterdam in 2019, we hope you took the train to Leicester.

Even though the circumstances and prize aren’t quite as grand as a Champions League final, ask anyone in the King Power stadium’s away end if it didn’t matter as much or make their heart race as fast.

They chanted Antonio Conte’s surname as if a new king was about to be crowned.

They continued to sing and dance ten minutes after the final whistle, as if leaving the ground would be like waking up from a strange fever dream.

Nights like these aren’t supposed to happen more than once every decade, but they’ve happened twice in the last three years.

Enjoy it as if it’s the last time you’ll ever see it.

By any measure, this was a farcical conclusion.

Harry Kane dashed to get the ball from the net and restart the section after Conte’s team equalised with stoppage time effectively over.

Because there was no time left, it seemed like a pointless move.

Leicester would get a point if they simply kept the ball for 10 seconds, which would feel like a loss but would be the most they deserved based on the pattern of play.

Youri Tielemans, on the other hand, tried to attack on his own.

After losing possession, the ball fell to Kane’s feet, who sent Steven Bergwijn through on goal 30 seconds after scoring.

Kasper Schmeichel considered coming; perhaps he should have gone a little further.

But, when adrenaline is pumping, thoughts are racing, and the mind is foggy, you make your decision.

Bergwijn had the foresight to roll the ball to the far post, where no defender could slide, leaving Schmeichel in a no-man’s land.

Leicester fans were distraught throughout the stadium.

After the equaliser, some fans had already stood up to leave, angry, upset, and resentful, looking for someone to blame.

Others will have been caught in the King Power’s corridors, hearing that terrifying roar from one corner of the ground.

