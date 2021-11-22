Spurs are frantically searching for new players in Europe, but Conte may have found his next target in Kalvin Phillips.

Spurs are frantically looking for new players in Europe, but Conte may have found his next target in Kalvin Phillips.

ANTONIO CONTE may have outlawed ketchup, but he’s giving Spurs some much-needed spice.

The new Tottenham manager is not only demanding more from his players, but also from the club’s supporters.

He demonstrated this in the closing stages of Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Leeds, when he switched from barking instructions to yelling at those off the field.

With a tense stadium becoming increasingly silent and his team in desperate need of support, the Italian took on the role of chief cheerleader, urging the crowd to make some noise and rally behind his team.

He slowly whipped the home stands into a frenzy by marching up and down the touchline and waving his arms like a deranged Andre Previn.

The contrast with his predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo, Oh No, sorry, Nuno Espirito Santo, could not have been starker.

It demonstrated that Conte, a serial winner, will leave no stone unturned in his quest to return Tottenham to the top flight after 61 years without a title and 14 years without any silverware.

His players aren’t the only ones who will have to clean up their act; his fans will as well.

So Spurs fans should buckle up and stock up on Strepsils because it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride.

Many will wonder what their new manager took away from Sunday’s victory.

They’re crossing their fingers that his response is: Sign Kalvin Phillips.

Marcelo Bielsa, the manager of Leeds United, used England’s Player of the Year in an unfamiliar defensive role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Phillips also demonstrated his class by man-marking his Three Lions captain Harry Kane for the first 45 minutes of the game.

Phillips, like Marcelo’s little lamb, would follow his international skipper wherever he went.

Kane lacked the legs, ingenuity, and support from his Spurs teammates to get away from his Euro 2020 teammate before the break, when Daniel James gave the Yorkshire giants a deserved 1-0 lead on the stroke of half time.

Phillips was moved further forward as a result of both managers’ tactical changes during the halftime break, allowing the hosts to reclaim the game.

But the swashbuckling Leeds hero – to coin the famous advertising slogan of the same-named electronics company – was simply years ahead of his time.

