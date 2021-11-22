Spurs are frantically searching for new players in Europe, but Conte may have found his next target in Kalvin Phillips.

Spurs are frantically looking for new players in Europe, but Conte may have found his next target in Kalvin Phillips.

ANTONIO CONTE may have outlawed ketchup, but he’s giving Spurs some much-needed spice.

The new Tottenham manager is not only expecting more from his players, but also from the club’s supporters.

He demonstrated this in the closing stages of Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Leeds, when he switched from barking instructions to yelling at those off the pitch.

With a tense stadium growing increasingly silent and his team in desperate need of support, the Italian took on the role of chief cheerleader, urging the crowd to make some noise and rally behind his team.

He slowly whipped the home stands into a frenzy, marching up and down the touchline and waving his arms like a deranged Andre Previn.

The contrast with his predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo, Oh No, sorry, Nuno Espirito Santo, could not have been starker.

It demonstrated that Conte, a serial winner, will leave no stone unturned in his efforts to turn Tottenham back into champions after a 61-year wait for a top-flight title and 14 years without any silverware at all.

His players aren’t the only ones who will have to get their act together; his fans will as well.

So Spurs fans should buckle up and stock up on Strepsils because it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride.

Many fans will wonder what their new manager took away from the win on Sunday.

They’re crossing their fingers that his response is: Sign Kalvin Phillips.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa used England’s Player of the Year in an unfamiliar defensive role.

Phillips also showed his class by man-marking his Three Lions captain Harry Kane out of the game in the first 45 minutes.

Phillips, like Marcelo’s little lamb, followed his international skipper wherever he went.

Kane lacked the legs, ingenuity, and support from his Spurs teammates to get away from his Euro 2020 pal before the break, when Daniel James gave the Yorkshire giants a deserved 1-0 lead on the stroke of halftime.

During the halftime break, both managers changed their tactics, which resulted in Phillips being moved further forward, allowing the hosts to claw their way back into the game.

But the swashbuckling Leeds hero – to coin the famous advertising slogan of the electronics firm of the same name – was simply years ahead of his time.

