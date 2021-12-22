Spurs defeat West Ham 1-1, sending Conte’s side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, while Lloris makes a string of saves against the Hammers.

Spurs defeat West Ham 1-0, sending Conte’s side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, while Lloris makes a string of saves against the Hammers.

Steven Bergwijn’s outstanding performance ensured Tottenham’s place in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The Dutch international has struggled for playing time at Spurs, but Antonio Conte gave him a chance and he took it.

He scored the game’s first goal just before the half-hour mark.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a midfielder, dashed to the byline and cut the ball back to Bergwijn, who finished it off.

Hugo Lloris denied Tomas Soucek twice after the goal jolted West Ham into action.

After being teed up by Nikola Vlasic, Jarrod Bowen swiveled and finished low into the corner to bring the Hammers level.

The Hammers, who are without three first-team defenders in Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, and Kurt Zouma, were masters of their own demise, as Spurs regained the lead after just two minutes.

Bergwijn was able to get to the byline and drill the ball across the face of goal, which Lucas Moura prodded home thanks to some more poor Hammers defending.

At PokerStars Casino, you can get 50 free spins.

There’s a big bang.

All the details can be found by clicking HERE.

The terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you are over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS