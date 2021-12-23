Spurs defeat West Ham 1-1 to advance to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Lloris making a string of saves against the Hammers.

Spurs defeat West Ham 1-1, sending Conte’s side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, while Lloris makes a string of saves against the Hammers.

THEY’VE LANDED a trophy-winning boss in his prime.

Spurs now have a genuine chance of winning their first trophy since 2008.

Spurs may have fired Jose Mourinho six days before the Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City last season.

However, if Spurs return to Wembley, Antonio Conte, who has won six major titles in the last decade, will not be treated the same way.

In a tense quarter-final derby match, this was a shabby, unconvincing, and not particularly deserving victory.

On balance of play, West Ham won it, and they were far superior in the second half, but their season is on the decline, owing to a lack of manpower.

Conte’s team won thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura in a wild five-minute first-half spell that saw Jarrod Bowen equalize for the Hammers.

Although their squad still lacks elite quality in several areas, Conte has instilled a serious sense of purpose in his new club.

David Moyes’ side were without the Covid-positive Michail Antonio, and he fielded a couple of inexperienced youngsters, but they performed admirably, quieted the home crowd, and will feel their departure was unjust.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy in 14 years, while West Ham haven’t reached a major final in 16 years.

So, while these weren’t their best lineups, Conte and Moyes were taking it seriously.

The fact that Moyes’ side finished above Tottenham in the Premier League last season was a significant achievement.

They had also beaten Spurs in their previous two meetings, and had come back from 3-0 down to earn a point on their most recent visit here.

And to get here, the Hammers had defeated both Manchester clubs, ending City’s four-year reign over the competition.

Conte, on the other hand, has breathed new life into Spurs, who have gone undefeated in their last five Premier League games and now have a semi-final to look forward to in the new year.

Outside the stadium, there had been violence, and inside, the atmosphere was tumultuous, and the football was shabby.

Harry Kane was released by Lucas Moura’s deft diagonal pace, but Alphonse Areola pushed his shot wide.

But it was generally disorganized until five minutes of mayhem resulted in three…

