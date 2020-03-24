Spurs defender Alderweireld makes donation in coronavirus fight

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld will donate tablets to hospitals and nursing homes to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends.

The centre-back is planning to buy dozens of electronic devices so those who are ill do not feel alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope everyone is following the government measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” he said in a video on Twitter.

“The virus creates many needs, especially the lack of personal contact. The people who are sick can’t see their friends and family.

“My plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to the hospitals and nursing homes so people can video chat with their loved ones and friends to get through this tough period.

“I’m trying to get those tablets to the places where they can help.”

Whoever can help, please help! Together, we can come out of this difficult time stronger than ever. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MOCNNVLMWR

— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 22, 2020