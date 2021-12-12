Spurs fans are furious after the club sent out a tweet congratulating Max Verstappen on his controversial Formula One title win.

Tottenham fans are furious after the club sent out a tweet congratulating Max Verstappen on his controversial Formula One title win.

Verstappen won the championship in a highly contentious manner, overtaking Lewis Hamilton with one lap remaining in the race in Abu Dhabi.

After Hamilton was pipped to an eighth world title in the final seconds, Mercedes launched two protests.

However, stewards disqualified both of them, confirming Verstappen as world champion.

Spurs were quick to congratulate the Dutchman after the race, tweeting a photo of the 24-year-old holding up a shirt with his countryman’s name, Steven Bergwijn.

“Congratulations, @Max33Verstappen!” they wrote.

The post, however, did not convince fans, who responded with some hilarious tongue-in-cheek responses as well as some disgruntled supporters.

“We’re so bad at football that this is what we resort to?” one person wrote.

Spurs, of course, haven’t won any silverware since winning the League Cup in 2008.

“We claim this as a trophy,” another exasperated supporter added.

After a thrilling season finale in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen wins his first Formula One title at the age of 24.

In doing so, he prevented Hamilton from winning a record-equaling eighth Formula One championship, making him the most successful driver in the sport’s history.

“Lewis got robbed, stop tweeting,” one enraged Spurs fan wrote, referring to Verstappen’s controversial championship win.

Fans of Hamilton were enraged that lapped cars were allowed to pass him, allowing Verstappen to close in on Hamilton and pass him with fresh tyres on clear asphalt.

Images also emerged of the Red Bull driver ostensibly passing Hamilton BEFORE the late safety car had exited the track.

Mercedes protested on both counts, but stewards eventually disqualified them.

Mercedes has filed an appeal against the team’s protest being dismissed.

