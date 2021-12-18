Spurs have been drawn against Rapid Vienna in the Europa Conference League while they wait for Uefa to clarify the situation.

TOTTENHAM has been assigned to Rapid Vienna in the Europa Conference League, but Uefa has yet to respond.

Spurs’ final European group match against Rennes was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak among the Londoners.

They still face a 3-0 defeat for failing to meet the deadline, which would eliminate them from the competition.

However, SunSport understands that Uefa’s Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body may change the rules to allow the match to be played after the December 31 deadline.

Tottenham was included in the subsequent knockout draw due to the possibility of them still being able to play their final match, which they need to win.

Spurs have been drawn against Vienna of Austria in a two-legged tie that will begin on February 17 and end a week later.

The winners advance to the last-16, where they will play the Conference League group stage winners.

When Uefa confirmed: “A solution that could work for both clubs could not be found,” it appeared to be condemning Antonio Conte’s team to a KO.

“The match will no longer be played, and the matter will be referred to the Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body for review.”

The CEDB awarded 3-0 victories to clubs whose opponents were unable to complete fixtures due to Covid infections during the pandemic, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld this decision.

Rennes, on the other hand, could be penalized if the CEDB rules that they were not flexible enough in trying to find a new date for the game.

The CEDB could also make an exception to the December 31 deadline, allowing the Group G match to be played before the competition resumes in February.

The fact that France is on holiday from December 22 to January 7 adds to the complication.