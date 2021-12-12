Spurs have ‘joined the transfer battle’ for Chelsea defender Christensen, who has a contract expiring.

Tottenham is said to have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

Along with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, and Thiago Silva, the Danish centre-back is out of contract next summer.

Christensen’s contract situation, combined with his excellent form for the European champions, has put him on the radar of major clubs.

Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Star, is interested in signing the 25-year-old, putting both Manchester clubs in a bidding war for his services.

Continental Europe will also be a tough competitor for the Premier League trio.

Juventus and AC Milan, both from Serie A, are rumored to be interested in Christensen.

Barcelona, which has a new transfer model that includes dipping into the free transfer market, may also be interested in signing Christensen.

From January 1, clubs outside of the United Kingdom can agree on a pre-contract with the defender.

Spurs’ ability to sign Christensen could be determined by their league finish and the European competition they will compete in next season.

Conte’s side are currently in contention for a top-four finish, but will face stiff competition from West Ham, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Chelsea aren’t giving up on persuading Christensen, who joined the club at the age of 14, to stay.

