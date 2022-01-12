Spurs’ match against Chelsea was halted with seconds remaining in the Carabao Cup semi-final due to a’medical emergency in the crowd.’

Spurs’ match against Chelsea was halted with seconds to go in the Carabao Cup semi-final due to a’medical emergency in the crowd.’
A medical emergency in the South Stand forced Tottenham to pause their League Cup semi-final against Chelsea.
In the 87th minute, referee Andre Marriner was alerted to a supporter in need of medical assistance.
In the lower half of the South Stand, stewards in high-vis jackets gathered around the incident.
After about five minutes, play was able to resume.
Eight minutes of stoppage time were then played between the two teams.
Chelsea won 1-0 on the night, securing their place in the League Cup final.
This isn’t the first time a game has been halted due to a medical emergency among the audience.
Spurs’ 3-2 victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park was postponed due to a medical emergency earlier in the season.
Chelsea’s trip to Watford was one of a number of games this season in which medical assistance was required in the stands.
Spurs went into the match trailing 2-0 on aggregate following the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week.
MORE SUBSCRIBERS ARE COMING.