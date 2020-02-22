SPURS STRIKER CRISIS: Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min could be out for THE SEASON

Jose Mourinho claimed Tottenham’s injury situation ‘couldn’t be worse’ after Son Heung-min was potentially ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken arm.

The South Korea forward will have surgery this week and Mourinho is not expecting 27-year-old Son to play again this campaign.

Son suffered the injury in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa, in which he scored twice.

Tottenham are already without Harry Kane after he tore a hamstring last month.

Tottenham’s press officer suggested Son could return for the closing games of the season and Mourinho said: ‘I hope he’s right but in my mind, no. I’m not thinking about that.’

Mourinho was speaking in the build up to Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig. With 18-year-old Troy Parrott ‘not ready’, Mourinho is left with ‘no strikers, no market, no players, nothing’.

He added: ‘The situation couldn’t be worse in terms of options. That’s a very, very, very obvious situation. There is nothing you can do.

‘In some periods I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench. Now I don’t have attacking options on the pitch.’

Midfielder Harry Winks said: ‘It’s a massive blow for us. Son’s been in such good form.’