Spurs transfer rumours: Top targets, weak areas of the squad, and players who could leave in January

Spurs transfer rumours: Top targets, weak spots in the squad, and players who could depart in January

When the transfer window reopens on January 1st, Antonio Conte will look to stamp his mark on the Spurs squad.

Antonio Conte’s impressive start at Tottenham has been highlighted by the performances he has elicited from players who were previously on the periphery of the squad.

At left center-back, Ben Davies has established himself as a key member of the team, while Harry Winks, Dele Alli, and, most recently, Steven Bergwijn have all shown their worth in matches against Liverpool and West Ham.

In the haze of the club’s post-Champions League final celebrations, there has been a widespread belief that this is a Spurs team that is better, or at least more talented, than what was on display on the pitch.

It is clear that Conte’s coaching and aura have had a positive impact on the players.

While the Italian has plenty of talent at his disposal, there are some areas of his squad that could use some reinforcements if Spurs are to achieve their goal of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, an effort that may have been aided by Uefa’s decision to kick them out of the Europa League.

During Conte’s brief tenure as manager, Eric Dier has largely excelled as a sweeper, while left-footed Davies has provided a nice balance to the back three.

Cristian Romero, the club’s best central defender, hasn’t been missed too much during his injury-plagued absence so far.

Conte, on the other hand, is said to be keen on adding another centre-back to his squad.

A top-tier left-footed centre back, or at the very least a right-footer who is comfortable playing on the left, would be ideal.

Davies has performed admirably, but he is unlikely to be the long-term answer in that position.

Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan and Milan Skriniar of Inter, who won the Serie A title with Conte last season, have both been linked.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Freiburg has also been attracting admiring glances from big clubs across Europe as a result of his excellent form this season.

According to reports, Conte is also looking for an attack-minded right-back.

Spurs paid £25.8 million to Barcelona for Emerson Royal at the end of the summer window, but the Brazilian has yet to make an appearance for the club.

