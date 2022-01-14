Spurs vs Arsenal may be called off due to Arteta’s admission that the Gunners may struggle to field a team with eleven players now out.

Spurs vs Arsenal may be CALLED OFF because Arteta admits the Gunners may struggle to field a team with eleven players now out.

The North London derby could be called off, according to MIKEL ARTETA, because Arsenal are missing a number of key players for the match against Spurs.

The Gunners fought valiantly to earn a goalless draw in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night, despite being reduced to ten men midway through the first half after Granit Xhaka was sent off.

In addition, Arteta’s team had to deal with Cedric Soares and Eddie Nketiah being forced off within the first half-hour.

Arsenal may be without as many as 11 players for Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

And, due to injury and illness, their squad could be as small as 12 players for the match, putting the match in jeopardy.

“It is a possibility in every game,” Arteta said after the Liverpool game.

“From our side, from the opponent’s side, because of the number of problems everyone is experiencing and because it happens every week.”

“We try to prepare games as if we’ll be playing them.”

“Whatever happens along the way will be what it is.”

Arsenal is currently in fifth place in the Premier League, two points ahead of Tottenham.

Conte’s side, on the other hand, have two games in hand, so the North London derby could be crucial in the race for the top four.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised his team’s tenacity against Liverpool, praising their ability to limit Jurgen Klopp’s side to just one shot on target.

Arsenal is now in a strong position heading back to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg next Thursday.

“I told them that when you come to a stadium like this, you have to pick players who are willing to go to war with you and fight,” Arteta added.

“You will have difficult times when you are suffering.

It all depends on how you handle those situations.

“If you are willing to help your team and accept that you will not be able to play the game you want at times, good things will happen.”

“You get rewarded in the end when you play with that spirit, fight, and brotherhood around the team.”

That’s exactly what happened.”

