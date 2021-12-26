Spurs vs. Crystal Palace: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as Kane, Son, and Lucas witness a rout

Spurs’ unbeaten league record under Antonio Conte was maintained against a Covid-hit Crystal Palace.

Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace (Kane 32, Moura 34, Son 74, Zaha 37)

Spurs cruised past an ostensibly depleted Crystal Palace, keeping Harry Kane’s perfect Boxing Day record intact.

Following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Eagles squad, there had been 12 hours of speculation about whether the match would even take place. Patrick Vieira was the most notable absentee.

Despite making only one change from the 2-2 draw with Southampton, the visitors were undone by two goals and a red card in the first five minutes of the game.

Kane netted his third league goal of the season – and his second in as many weekends – after latching onto Lucas Moura’s cross and finishing first time after finding himself in plenty of space in the box.

The diminutive Brazilian then turned goalscorer thanks to Emerson Royal’s right-wing cross, before Wilfried Zaha was sent off for a petulant push on Davinson Sanchez to cap off a miserable afternoon.

Son Heung-min ensured that all of Spurs’ front three were named on the teamsheet for the first time this season, with Lucas providing the assist once more.

Despite Palace’s disrupted build-up – they reportedly cancelled a team meeting on Christmas night because they were so confident the game would be postponed – Vieira’s side did plenty of the right things in the early stages despite his absence.

The Eagles continue to work hard, with Conor Gallagher flashing flashes of brilliance, and Tottenham struggled to create in the first 15 minutes, especially down the left flank.

However, Oliver Skipp’s outstanding performance was crucial in dominating the middle, and Conte’s structure has finally given Spurs the width to break teams down.

Under the new manager, Tottenham has yet to lose a league match.

