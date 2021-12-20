Spurs vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for Carabao Cup quarter-final clash

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for Carabao Cup quarter-final clash

TOTTENHAM are in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals against West Ham, a London rival.

Spurs had a few games postponed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks and bad weather, but they played well against Liverpool on Sunday.

In a 2-2 draw at Spurs’ stadium, Harry Kane finally scored at home, and Heung-Min Son equalized late.

West Ham’s game against Chelsea was postponed at the weekend, and the Hammers’ last victory came in a 3-2 victory over the Blues in November.

Spurs will be without Christian Romero due to a thigh injury that will keep him out until the new year.

Steven Bergwijn and Joe Rodon, who haven’t played much in recent weeks, could be called up to the first team.

Tottenham’s only doubt is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Aaron Cresswell could make a comeback for the Hammers, while Harrison Ashby, a youngster, could make his debut for David Moyes’ side.

