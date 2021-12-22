Spurs vs.

BRENTFORD hosts Chelsea tonight, with a spot in the Carabao Cup final four on the line.

The Bees have never won a major trophy in their long history, but they are hoping to repeat their semi-final performance from last year.

Chelsea, on the other hand, last won the EFL Cup in 2015 and is aiming for a sixth title.

With our live blog, you can keep up with everything that’s going on…

Blue blooded newcomer

Three players make their Premier League debuts tonight against Brentford in a local derby.

After graduating from the academy, Xavier Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell, and Harvey Vale all make their first appearance for the club.

Will they be able to keep their cool against a Bees team that has been impressive this season?

The Blues have received some team news.

Kepa, Simons, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale will play for Chelsea against Brentford.

Bettinelli, James, Rudiger, Hall, Jorginho, Kante, Webster, Mount, Pulisic are the substitutes.