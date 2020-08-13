Spurs want to follow up Hojbjerg deal with five more signings

Spurs are preparing to follow up the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Tuesday with five more deals this summer, according to a report.

The long chase for Hojberg was sealed last night when the combative midfielder arrived from Southampton for a fee of £15m rising to a £19m.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho though is far from done, despite recently claiming Spurs would not be able to compete with the Premier League’s big hitters.

MEDIAWATCH: The truth behind Liverpool and Man United’s ‘shock’ transfers

Spurs spent over £100m last year, before the coronavirus pandemic, and Mourinho knows he will not get the same luxury, having seen his club take out a £175m loan from the Bank of England.

He says he is happy to accept the challenge that presents as long as he can strengthen where he feels necessary.

“We know that we are going to be in the same league, in the same world, as clubs that are going to do completely different to us,” he said in June.

“You have now examples already of clubs investing and making important movements in the market and we are still nine matches away from the end of the season.”

And Football Insider claim “a Spurs source” has told them they have irons in the fire as they look to add five new players.

Apparently Mourinho is targeting a right-back, a centre-back, an attacking midfielder, a versatile forward and a back-up goalkeeper.

Mourinho will offload players to make way for new recruits with Serge Aurier expected to follow Kyle Walker-Peters out of the exit door.

Walker-Peters cost Southampton £12m and Spurs will be looking for almost double that for Aurier, who made 33 Premier League appearances this season.

The report claims Erik Lamela, Juan Foyth, Danny Rose and Cameron Carter-Vickers could all be offloaded this summer, while Tanguy Ndombele’s situation is unclear.

According to Sky Italy, Inter have made initial contact over a move for Spurs’ record £63million signing.

The report adds that the Serie A giants have offered the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Milan Skriniar as bait in a swap deal.

Apparently Tottenham have no intention of selling Ndombele this summer, but a big swap deal may just sway Mourinho’s thinking.