Spurs warned against deal for Coutinho because of Mourinho

Tottenham have been warned against a move for ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho by former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips.

The playmaker – currently on loan at Bayern Munich – is set to leave Barcelona in the summer, and a number of English clubs are thought to be interested.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs have all been linked with a move for the forward.

But Phillips claims “luxury player” Coutinho wouldn’t fit in a Spurs, because of what manager Jose Mourinho demands of his players.

“I am not sure about Tottenham,” Phillips told Football Insider, when asked whether Coutinho would fit in at Spurs.

“They have Lo Celso who is a good player and is similar – drifts about and technically very good.

“When I think about what Jose Mourinho demands from his players going forward and going back, in terms of work-rate… Coutinho is a luxury player.

“Is he willing to do that shift that Mourinho would ask?

“Of course, he is a world-class player and whatever team he ends up going to if they get the best out of him – wow.

“We saw at Liverpool what a player he is, he just needs to be consistent now.

“He could play for any of those top teams but I do not know about Tottenham.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.