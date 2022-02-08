Stan Kroenke, the owner of Arsenal, owns a £500 million ranch in the United States, which is larger than both New York and Los Angeles combined.

Stan Kroenke, the owner of Arsenal and the Los Angeles Rams, is worth £8.2 billion and has a property portfolio to match.

In 2016, the American sports tycoon and his Walmart heiress wife bought the United States’ largest ranch, which is large enough to fit the entire cities of New York and Los Angeles within its boundaries.

Kroenke and his wife Ann Walton paid a cool £500 million for the WT Waggoner Ranch in Texas, which spans 535,000 acres.

Thousands of cattle, hundreds of horses, oil wells, and 30,000 acres of farmland make up the ranch.

Arsenal, which is owned by the 74-year-old billionaire’s company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, cut 55 jobs due to financial problems at Emirates Stadium during the pandemic.

He also owns the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.

He’s also put billions into the 70,000-seat SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California, which will host the showpiece event on Sunday night.

“This is an incredible opportunity and an even greater responsibility,” Kroenke said in 2016, when he bought the ranch.

When Kroenke bought the ranch in 2016, he said it was an honor to protect the American landmark.

“We are deeply committed to continuing the proud legacy of WT “Tom” Waggoner, his family, and his descendants by assuming ownership of the Waggoner, a true Texas and American landmark.”

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to them and all of the other people involved in this.”

We’ll keep preserving and protecting this uniquely American treasure.”

Kroenke is a divisive figure at Arsenal, and fans issued a joint statement in 2019 urging him to revitalize the club.

Supporters have “never felt more marginalized,” according to the statement.

Unai Emery was then fired and Mikel Arteta was hired.

Kroenke is married to Ann, whose father, Bud, was a founding partner of Walmart, which his brother Sam founded.

Kroenke purchased the 124,000-acre Broken O Ranch in Montana in 2012, another historic property.

Ranches in Wyoming, Arizona, and British Columbia are among his other holdings.