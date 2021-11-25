Stan Kroenke’s decision to stay at Arsenal is a good one after the American snubbed Daniel Ek’s bid, and the Gunners are on the right track.

Daniel Ek has been waiting for a call from Stan Kroenke for six months now, after his £2 billion bid for Arsenal was rejected.

So when it was confirmed this week that Silent Stan is writing a £590 million check to settle a long-running legal dispute, his ears probably perked up.

The feud began in 2016, when Kroenke decided to relocate his NFL team from St Louis to Los Angeles.

He’s already spent £3.75 billion on a new Rams stadium in Los Angeles, as well as £410 million in relocation fees.

But if Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is hoping that the city of St Louis’ latest compensation payment will compel Kroenke to accept his Emirates offer, he will be disappointed.

Because money is never an issue when you’re a multibillionaire married to a Walmart heiress.

That’s bad news for all those enraged Gooners who have been demonstrating against their club’s absent American owner for a long time.

But it might not be so bad for Mikel Arteta and his expensive young squad, which he has quietly assembled over the past year.

Because the last thing Arsenal needs right now is more behind-the-scenes turmoil, just as they appear to be coming together.

Following earlier defeats by Chelsea and Manchester City, Liverpool’s humiliating defeat last week confirmed how much work remains.

However, it is not far-fetched to believe that they are strong contenders for fourth place and the final Champions League qualifying spot.

They are certainly no worse than Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur at the moment, and it’s difficult to see West Ham maintaining their current lofty position, no matter how well things are going at the moment.

Over the summer, Arteta was allowed to spend more than any other Premier League manager.

When the team was scoreless and goalless after three games this season, he received unwavering support from the owners.

Kroenke has also reached into his pocket to compensate the club’s London Colney training facility for the dressing room thugs who were poisoning the atmosphere.

Arsenal now has the Premier League’s youngest and arguably most enthusiastic group of players.

They’re still a long way from being ready — and no club has had more false dawns in recent years than this one.

But they appear to be making progress, which was more than most fans expected after their team missed out on qualifying for Europe for the first time since 1995.

Kroenke made a big mistake by signing up for the European Super League, and…

