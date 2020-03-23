Stan Wawrinka: “Be creative but stay home!” – rts.ch

While the world is at a standstill, Stan Wawrinka was on Monday evening the guest of the program “Antivirus” on RTS 1. Triple winner in Grand Slam, the Vaudois told Alexis Favre about his confinement.

At a standstill since his defeat in the quarterfinals of the Acapulco tournament, Stan Wawrinka has since seen the world pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like all Swiss, the Vaudois respects the recommendations of the Federal Council and hammers the message we know: “It is important to stay at home! The important thing is health. “

The Vaudois, who will blow his 35 candles in 5 days, is lucid in this difficult period. “Currently tennis is not importanthe said. But I measure the luck which is mine to be able, thanks to my career, to live well and be at home. “

However, this does not prevent Wawrinka from wondering about the rest of his season: “With some friends on the circuit, we talk about the situation. We know it will last a long time and the hardest part is not knowing when it will resume. So I try to keep myself in shape, to keep myself physically. “

The triple winner of Roland-Garros therefore continues to move. He enjoins his compatriots to do the same. “Exercise is good for your morale, your body… “And share good times, even on social networks, where he himself is very active.”I try to entertain people, to keep smiling, he says. It’s about being creative while staying at home. “

adaptation ace