Stanton and Judge confirmed by Boone for MLB opening day (when it starts)

In an interview for Yes Network, Aaron Boone confirmed the progress of Giancarlo Stanton Y Aaron Judge and its possible total rehabilitation for when MLB restart (if it returns).

Aaron Boone He spoke exclusively from his home in New York with Yes Network and gave some good news for fans of the Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton Y Aaron Judge They are close to returning and their alignment for the opening day of MLB (when there is).

Boone detailed that Stanton He would be ready for today, having fully recovered from his right calf injury.

On Judge He was a little more cautious but he also had good news:

“Obviously this rest time has allowed him to rest and heal properly. So we are hopeful that he can be with us when the time comes to play. ”

Now if we consider that MLB It is postponed until July, as some predict, that would give more than enough time for the full recovery of Judge. What for some is bad news, for others not so much.

Here is the video with the complete interview with the manager of the yankees: