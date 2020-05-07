Stars are able to have their say on Project Restart… via WhatsApp!

Players are being asked to share their concerns on Project Restart over WhatsApp, with the PFA then reporting their members’ issues back to the Premier League.

A delegate from each club has been tasked with gathering the thoughts of his team-mates via their group chats before relaying answers to the union.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham’s Mark Noble are among those representing their sides and in daily contact with the PFA.

The union want to know their members’ reservations regarding the Premier League’s ambitious plan to return to competition, possibly as soon as next month.

While most players say they will do as told, some have raised concerns about the prospect of returning to work while the country remains in lockdown.

One obstacle which the Premier League must overcome is players do not want to be seen taking tests while key workers, including NHS staff, go without.

PFA staff members have been assigned groups of clubs each and told to stay in constant contact ahead of the next shareholders’ meeting regarding the restart.

In some cases, the PFA are contacting both the club’s representative and captain. Adrian is listed as Liverpool’s delegate, for example, but Jordan Henderson is also involved.

Insiders say they have received constructive responses from clubs and their players.

A similar line of communication was how the PFA set up their ‘Enough’ initiative — a campaign aimed at tackling racism and which saw players boycott social media for 24 hours.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to delay his announcement on lockdown exit measures to Sunday has thrown a spanner in the works for the Premier League.

The next meeting between clubs was due to take place on Friday and they had hoped to know the Government’s stance before discussing the season’s return.

It is now approaching two months since the last Premier League match was played.