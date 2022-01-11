Start date, UK time, TV coverage, highlights, and Australia vs England team news for the 5th Ashes Test

Start date, UK time, TV coverage, highlights, and Australia vs England team news for the 5th Test of the Ashes

As the disastrous Ashes tour comes to a close with the fifth Test in Hobart, England’s embattled players have little to play for but pride.

The tense draw in Sydney has spared them the embarrassment of a third series whitewash in five series in Australia, but some players will be fighting for their Test futures.

Rory Burns, who is expected to replace Haseeb Hameed in the side, Jonny Bairstow, who will be looking to build on his brilliant century in the fourth Test, and the ageing Stuart Broad will all be key players as England look to rebuild after the Ashes.

Everything you need to know about the fifth Ashes Test is right here:

The fifth Ashes Test will be held at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania, from Friday, January 14 to Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Each day’s play for the day-night Test will begin at 4 a.m. GMT and will last until around 11.30 a.m.

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, with TV and live stream coverage beginning at 3 a.m.

Highlights will be broadcast on BT Sport from 12.45pm to 1.30pm each day for the next five days (check the BT Sport guide for exact times) and on BBC iPlayer from around 6pm.

Despite injuries sustained in Sydney, Bairstow (thumb) and Ben Stokes (side strain) are expected to play in the fifth Test.

Sam Billings, who was brought in as late cover for the injured Jos Buttler, is set to make his long-awaited Test debut at wicketkeeper.

Burns could replace Hameed at the top of the order, where he has scored 25, 27, 6, 0, 0, 7, 7 and 9 in this series.

After being dropped in Sydney, Ollie Robinson looks set to return to the bowling attack, possibly replacing James Anderson, who at 39 may not be able to play four Tests in a row.

After suffering a rib injury, Scott Boland, Australia’s unlikely Ashes hero after taking 14 wickets at 8.64 in his first two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, is a doubt for the series finale.

The 32-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation.

