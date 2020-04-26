Start time, TV information, more

The IndyCar iRacing Challenge will return to a street circuit on Saturday as the fifth of six laps takes place on the virtual Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The field of 33 drivers will include newcomers Lando Norris (Formula 1) and Chaz Mostert (Australian Supercars), who will wake up in the morning to drive down under. Former Indy Lights champion Spencer Pigot will also make his debut.

The last street circuit event at Barber Motorsports Park was won by Scott McLaughlin, who will drive from Australia long before sunrise. Simon Pagenaud has won the last two races on Ovalen (Michigan and Twin Ring Motegi), thus achieving three wins in a row for the Penske team.

ATTENTION EYE: According to Ed Carpenter, IndyCar is careful to return NASCAR

Sage Karam, who won the start of the iRacing Challenge at Watkins Glen International, was strong in the series on street courses and led 67 out of 90 laps.

Here is the information about today’s virtual race:

BEGIN: The order to start engines is given by the Texas-born music artist Jack Ingram at 2:43 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 2:45 p.m.

TV: Race reporting begins on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET and also about the NBCSN stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. The IndyCar at the Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy NBC booth will have a reputation for racing with reporter Marty Snider.

The race can also be viewed via the driver’s individual Twitch channels.

NATIONAL Hymn: Performed by singer-songwriter Cory Morrow and his wife Sherry Morrow, who sing the national anthem, at 2:39 p.m. ET.

TRACK: Circuit of The Americas, a 20-turn, 3.41 mile natural street circuit in Austin, Texas. Turning Width: Varies from 39 to 52 feet. Course direction: counter clockwise.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Round 12. Three rounds of yellow followed by a single file restart.

DISTANCE: The AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge takes 175.6 km (approx. 70 minutes).

PUSH TO PASS: 10 activations for a duration of 10 seconds

SETUPS: Firmly; No changes allowed for drivers.

PIT STOPS: Two. Fuel window about 40 laps.

FAST REPAIRS: Two (Drivers were allowed to do two quick repairs on the street circuit in the last two races, which is equivalent to pressing a reset button; in Ovals, drivers were limited to one quick repair).

REAL WORLD AT COTA: There was an IndyCar race at COTA. On March 24, 2019, Colton Herta became the youngest winner in series history at the age of 18.

IndyCar rookie Oliver Askew won both Indy Lights races at COTA last March.

UNOFFICIAL POINTS STANDINGS: There is no championship in the game, but if points were kept, Simon Pagenaud (who won the last two races) would lead. Click here for the points table according to Twin Ring Motegi.

PAST FOUR ROUNDS: Click here for the complete boxing score from Twin Ring Motegi. Click here for the full boxscore from Michigan. Click here for the full Barber boxing score. Click here for the full boxing score from Watkins Glen.

NEXT: The AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas is the fifth of six events that take place every Saturday through May 2nd. Next week's finale will take place on a non-IndyCar track "Dream" that will be announced shortly.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to display the entry list for the fifth round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

SPOTTER MANUAL: Click here to see the liveries used in today's Circuit of The Americas race.

