Steelers Defensive Coordinator is one of the candidates “expected to be named.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for a defensive coordinator, but it appears that their search will be over soon.
Teryl Austin is expected to be named defensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Austin has worked as a secondary coach/defensive assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff for the past few years.
The New York Giants, on the other hand, have asked to interview him for the position of defensive coordinator.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 5, 2022