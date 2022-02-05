Steelers Defensive Coordinator is one of the candidates “expected to be named.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for a defensive coordinator, but it appears that their search will be over soon.

Teryl Austin is expected to be named defensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Austin has worked as a secondary coach/defensive assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff for the past few years.

The New York Giants, on the other hand, have asked to interview him for the position of defensive coordinator.

