Steelers Fans React To The Big Coaching News From Sunday

Steelers Fans React To The Big Coaching Changes Announced On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted senior defensive assistantsecondary coach Teryl Austin to the role of defensive coordinator, as expected.

Since joining the franchise in 2019, Austin has been dubbed “DC-in-waiting.”

This weekend, he interviewed with the New York Giants for their defensive coordinator vacancy, but reports today indicate that the Steelers are close to finalizing a deal with Austin.

Austin, a native of Pennsylvania, has extensive experience as a college and NFL assistant.

He was the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2017, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator in 2018.

Steelers fans appear to be divided into two groups as a result of this news.

Some people are genuinely excited about the hire, while others are concerned that by constantly promoting from within, the team will become stale.

