Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sends out a message to his fans.

As he prepares to play his likely final game, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has revealed his message to Steeler fans.

To all but guarantee a playoff berth, the Steelers must beat the Ravens and the Jaguars must beat the Colts.

If the Chargers-Raiders game does not end in a tie on Sunday night, it will be official.

Bill Cowher, a former Steeler head coach, sat down with Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon and asked him to put into words what Steeler fans have meant to him.

“If I had to put it into words, I would say ‘I love you,’ ‘thank you,’ and ‘I am so grateful.'”

It’s an honor for them to have me as their quarterback for the past 18 years,” Roethlisberger said.

