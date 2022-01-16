Steelers Quarterback Speculation Is Met With Reaction From The NFL World

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com wrote an article on Sunday outlining how the Pittsburgh Steelers might approach their quarterback situation heading into next season.

Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are expected to compete for the starting job, according to Rapoport.

And if the Steelers do look for a quarterback elsewhere, it will most likely be through the draft rather than free agency.

NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Speculation

