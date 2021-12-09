Steelers vs. Browns: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

Steelers vs. Jaguars: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings are looking to get back into playoff contention, but they’ll have to get past each other tonight to do so.

Pittsburgh is 6-5-1 in the AFC North and in third place.

However, they are only two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for the division lead, and they will face them in Week 18 in what could be a make-or-break game.

However, their offense and defense have disappointed this season, with longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger appearing to be on his way out.

This season, the Vikings have been an enigma wrapped in a mystery.

They’ve led in every game they’ve played, but seven of them have been blown out.

They have a top-ten offense and a bottom-ten defense, the latter of which allowed the previously winless Detroit Lions to score a game-winning touchdown last weekend.

However, while Minnesota’s last game ended in heartbreak, the Steelers are riding high after defeating the Ravens on Sunday.

This game has the potential to be extremely demoralizing for the losing team.

The game has been predicted by ESPN’s computer model.

A loss tonight would not be the end of the road for either team.

However, it would put them under a great deal of pressure as the season neared its end.

Thursday Night Football games, on the other hand, can produce a wide variety of bizarre results.

Nothing could possibly prepare us for this.

The game will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network at 8:15 p.m.

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Steelers vs. Vikings

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Steelers vs. Vikings