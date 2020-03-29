Stepanovic: «Jovic does 100% to ruin his career»

An old acquaintance of Spanish football, the Serbian Stepanovic, was the last to criticize the attitude of Real Madrid player Jovic. The former Athletic coach was very clear in his speech: «He is the only man who does one hundred percent to ruin his career. Jovic works against himself. He was lucky that Adi Hütter gave him a shot at Eintracht and then made the biggest transfer in Serbia’s history and went to Real Madrid. I can’t believe what the boy is doing to himself, “he said in the Kurir newspaper.

He considers that it is better to keep quiet: «I read the media in Serbia and I know what life he had, that as a child he slept in his car with his father to wait until morning to train. What a sacrifice he made … And then this. I don’t know, Luka obviously doesn’t think about himself. When they tell you it’s a ban, you pretend you didn’t understand anything! You better shut up, don’t talk. You know you couldn’t go outside. I can’t believe I did something like this.

Luka Jovic, 22, has an unexpected problem that complicates his future at Real Madrid. This season has not shone. He has actually played 771 minutes, ten real games per time, although in statistics he has participated in 24 games, in portions, such as the cheeses. In those 771 minutes he has scored two goals, he has given one, they have canceled two goals and he has shot the posts four times. Now, his social situation in Belgrade, victim of a criminal complaint, is an aggravation for his future. The closure of the Serbian border is another impediment. His little contribution to Real Madrid is a handicap for the boy. And his social reality in Belgrade is harsh. He has lost forgiveness for violating the quarantine on his land.

Luka Jovic lives a hard personal reality. The footballer flew to Bijeljina, his hometown, sixteen days ago, with permission from Real Madrid. He wanted to be with his girlfriend, Sofia Milosevic, pregnant, and the baby they are expecting, who has health problems. He traveled by “medical prescription”, signed by Niko Mihic, head of the entity’s medical services. He is the only professional from Real Madrid who has been allowed to return to his country when the club ordered its professionals to go home to quarantine and train at home on “TeleDupont”.

Niko Mihic, head of Real Madrid’s medical services, allowed him to fulfill the quarantine in Belgrade for “medical prescription”, as he suffers from depression that is fueled precisely by not being with his girlfriend, Sofía Milosevic, who is pregnant

Jovic moved in a private plane, two days before the state of alarm in Spain, to avoid the massive contact of a regular flight. Why was he allowed to leave by prescription? Niko Mihic made that concession because Jovic, an introvert, only in Madrid, without adapting to Spanish life, suffers from a depression that is precisely fueled by his solitude in the capital of Spain. His introversion delved into the problem. He wanted to be with his partner.

But Serbian police accuse him of violating the Belgrade quarantine and a criminal complaint has been filed against him. You can be fined. Real Madrid will take action and sanction you if it happens in Serbia.

As the local press explains, Luka Jovic, Nikola Ninjovic, an Ascoli player, and other national soccer professionals returned to their land and violated the quarantine, when it has been demanded to keep a confinement in the places where they usually live.

He is the only player that Real Madrid has allowed to return to his nation to meet quarantine.

Luka Jovic was informed of the conditions in which he had to maintain his quarantine once he entered Serbia eight days ago. Among them was that of remaining isolated in his Vracar apartment, in the heart of Belgrade. The player, however, broke the quarantine and was hunted on the street. This has earned him the object of a criminal complaint by the Serbian Prosecutor’s Office for having violated the rules of the state of alert decreed throughout the country since last Sunday.

Jovic accused the authorities of not having properly informed him. He claims that he went to the pharmacy and bought food. The local press says he was celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend, Sofia.

Be that as it may, all those citizens who have returned were obliged to sign special documentation. In it, in addition to communicating how he should behave, personal data were registered: name, address and contact telephone number. The purpose of the writing is to keep these returnees under control and, in passing, to remind them of their duties in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. The text obliges the citizen who signs it to “comply with the quarantine in home isolation and notify the Serbian Institute for Public Health by telephone of any changes it may present in order to monitor their state of health.”

The authorities of the nation criticize precisely that no less than 45,000 emigrants who have returned to Serbia at this time “and can spread the coronavirus in our country.”

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has been very tough, without naming names: “We have negative examples of our soccer stars who charge millions and ignore the mandatory isolation upon returning home.” Brnabic and other leaders have urged all citizens to refrain from returning to the country to limit the spread of the virus. Many of the 45,000 people who returned ignored the isolation orders. Serbia asks for a home confinement for all its emigrants of a minimum of fourteen days.

His father denies it: “My son did nothing wrong”

The Blic newspaper claims that Jovic was one of them, as he celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday in the capital: “Instead of isolating himself, he had fun all over Belgrade.” The Informer newspaper was tough: Luka did something very stupid. He left the Madrid and club quarantines and despite the warnings returned to Serbia and celebrated Sofia’s birthday on the streets of Belgrade ».

His father, Milan Jovic, reacted: «I do not know if it is a campaign against Luka, I guarantee that my son obeys the rules, he does not leave the house, except to the market to buy food. Luka is good, the image that the media gives of him is not real. It looks like he killed someone. He came to Serbia with the club’s permission and did nothing wrong. This can affect your career. ”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic referred to the Jovic and Ninkovic cases, without mentioning them, and it was very hard: “One is in a hotel (Ninkovic) and the other is in his apartment (Jovic). If either of you leaves these premises, you will be arrested. I think they both regret what they have done, but I will make it clear to them that the lives of our people are much more important than their millions. Despite everything, we are not going to crucify anyone ».

Now, the Slavic country has closed the borders without giving a date when they will reopen. Jovic is trapped in Serbia and has no option of returning to Spain for an undetermined time. This morning the local government led by Aleksandar Vucic has decreed the closure of the borders. As occurs in many countries around the European Union, only returnees can enter the country. The measure has been taken without a date for returning to normal. The period that the Real Madrid striker will have to remain in his country is, therefore, unknown.

Yesterday the Interior Minister confirmed on television that there were criminal complaints against 80 people, including known “athletes and millionaires”. And locked up, trapped at its borders. .