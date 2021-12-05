Steph Curry’s Terrifying Tunnel Shot Has Gone Viral
This season, Steph Curry has been putting on a show every night.
This time, however, the play was not made during a game.
Curry attempted a shot from the stands 48 minutes before tip-off and completely drained it.
Before going into the hoop, the ball did not bounce anywhere.
Look: Steph Curry’s Insane Tunnel Shot Is Going Viral
Steph… FROM THE STANDS 😱@warriors host the Spurs at 8:30pm/et on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkGpic.twitter.com/B5dNfaOLSx
— NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2021