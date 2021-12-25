Stephanie McMahon and Triple H own a £25 million mansion near Vince McMahon’s that includes a pool, sauna, and gym.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s £25 million mansion, which is next to Vince McMahon’s, includes a pool, sauna, and gym.

IT’S ONLY RIGHT that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have a home fit for WWE royalty.

The wrestling company’s executive vice-president, also known as the King of Kings, lives with his Billionaire Princess wife and their three daughters in a large house in Weston, Connecticut.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, began his professional wrestling career in 1992 and has amassed a fortune in the process.

The 52-year-old, a 14-time world champion, continued his work in WWE outside of the ring, including founding the developmental brand NXT.

However, when he underwent heart surgery earlier this year, the WWE Universe hoped he would make a full recovery.

Stephanie, 45, is the daughter of WWE majority shareholder Vince McMahon and is well-known in the industry.

Stephanie, who is now WWE’s chief brand officer, once held the women’s championship.

The couple married on October 25, 2003, and their first child, Aurora Rose, was born three years later.

Stephanie gave birth to Murphy Claire in 2008, followed by Vaughn Evelyn two years later.

So it’s no surprise that they spent a lot of money on a big house with an outdoor pool, a private gated entrance, and a home gym – though it’s been reported that they’re looking for a new one.

The £25 million mansion has six bedrooms and a sauna, so there’s plenty of room for high-profile visitors to unwind.

The next generation of WWE superstars is likely to come from Connecticut’s version of millionaires’ row.

Vince also lives just down the road in his £32 million mansion.

The three-story mansion houses nine bathrooms, a gym, and a guest room for McMahon.

Tall trees and open spaces surround the home.

A back door from Vince and Linda’s house leads to not one, but two large gardens on either side of a corridor, one of which has a swimming pool.