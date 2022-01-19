Stephen A Smith is being slammed for what he said about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a game that promises to be exciting.

Because this game is on the calendar, ESPN’s First Take team decided to have a lively discussion this morning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo or Ja Morant: who is more valuable right now, according to Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams?

Despite the fact that this may appear to be a simple question, Smith revealed that he is a huge fan of Morant.

Smith explained, “Giannis is Giannis, and I get it.”

“He’s the reigning MVP and champion of the Finals.

He’s a former MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s a beast.

All of this is understandable to me.

We have no idea who Giannis will be, and we have no idea who Ja will be.”

During this conversation, Smith went on to say that in the playoffs, Morant might be more valuable than Antetokounmpo.

“At this point, I can’t say definitively that I’d rather have Giannis in the playoffs,” Smith added.

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For What He Said About Giannis

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For What He Said About Giannis