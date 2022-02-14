Stephen A Smith is enraged over a missed penalty kick in the Super Bowl.

Stephen A Smith is enraged by a penalty kick that was missed during the Super Bowl.

It’s fair to say the Super Bowl LVI officiating crew made a few questionable calls tonight, but one in particular was egregious.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow connected on a long touchdown pass to Tee Higgins on the first drive of the second half.

The touchdown, on the other hand, should not have happened in the first place.

Higgins snatched Jalen Ramsey’s facemask and slingshotted him to the bench.

Despite the fact that it was a clear facemask, the officials did not raise a flag.

Following the no-call, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith expressed his displeasure with the officiating crew on social media.

Smith tweeted, “The officials should be ashamed of themselves.”

“How did you miss that phone call?”

Tee Higgins blatantly interfered with Jalen Ramsey’s pass.

I snatched his mask and mugged him.

“An unforgivable blunder.”

Stephen A. Smith Furious With Super Bowl Missed Penalty

Stephen A. Smith Furious With Super Bowl Missed Penalty