Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Drama

Stephen A Smith on the Lakers’ Drama

The Los Angeles Lakers’ woes continued on Wednesday night, as they were defeated at home by the Indiana Pacers.

To say the least, it was a poor performance.

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith discussed the current state of the Lakers in the most recent episode of Get Up.

He believes the historic franchise will undergo changes.

“I am confident that something will happen before the trade deadline,” Smith said.

“I’m not sure if a player is being moved or a coach is being fired.”

This is unacceptable in the current state of the Lakers.

Magic Johnson tweeted those code words, which included the name of Jeanie Buss.

All I’ll say is that I’ve known Magic Johnson for more than a quarter-century.

I don’t need to speak with him to tell you what he’s thinking.”

Los Angeles, according to Smith, is currently an average team.

