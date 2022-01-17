Stephen Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Sunday Behavior

Stephen Jones Reacts To Cowboys Supporters’ Behavior On Sunday

As if losing in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t bad enough, the Dallas Cowboys were booed as they exited ATandT Stadium.

As they made their way to the locker rooms, fans were seen throwing bottles and other objects at officials, injuring some Cowboys players.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones addressed the last night’s controversy on Monday.

He expressed regret for seeing fans act in such a manner, emphasizing that “there is no place for that.”

“It’s a pity.

That is not how I view our supporters.

We are, in my opinion, a top-notch group.

Jones stated, “There is simply no place for that.”

Stephen Jones may not see Cowboys fans the way he does, but he has no control over what the rest of the world sees.

And it was the worst performance by Cowboys fans in several years.

