Stephen Kenny replaces Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager

Mick McCarthy says he is ‘hugely disappointed’ after being replaced by Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager with the delay to Euro 2020 having brought forward the country’s bizarre succession plan.

When the former Ireland captain took charge for the second time in November, 2018, it was revealed that he would step down once the Euros campaign was over with his contract expiring on July 31 of this year and Kenny’s beginning on August 1.

McCarthy did not realise this would be the case when first entering talks but agreed to the terms dreamt up by former chief executive John Delaney.

Ireland did not qualify automatically but were due to play Slovakia in their play-off semi-final last month, only for that to be postponed until June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But after UEFA announced this week that the play-offs have again been put back until September at the earliest, the FAI took the decision to install Kenny immediately.

Sources say Kenny would not budge on the dates of the agreement and that means he will now get a crack at leading Ireland to next summer’s rearranged finals.

McCarthy said: ‘It’s extraordinary circumstances, for everyone, what with the coronavirus crisis.

‘It’s hugely disappointing that I won’t get to finish the job, but I fully understand it as well. Stephen was contracted to take over in August, and good luck to him, he’ll get the chance now to qualify.

‘I think this gives everyone clarity now. But yeah, it’s bittersweet.’

Kenny has been in charge of the Under-21s since McCarthy’s arrival having previously enjoyed great success with Dundalk.