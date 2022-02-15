Stereo and Mono, two Glasgow cafes, have been named among the most Instagrammable vegan spots in the UK.

Stereo and Mono, two Glasgow cafes, have been named among the UK’s most Instagrammable vegan destinations.

Stereo and Mono, two popular vegan cafes in Glasgow, have been named among the UK’s most Instagrammable vegan eateries.

Renfield Lane came in at number 26 on Myvegan’s top 30 list, with nearly 2,000 Instagram tags.

With around 1,800 tagged photos from vegan social media users, sister venue Mono in King’s Court in the Trongate was close behind in 30th place.

To compile the list, Myvegan looked at Instagram hashtag data for over 170 popular plant-based eateries to see which ones are showing up most frequently in our feeds, counting how many photos were tagged with each restaurant’s name and variants.

The most tagged plant-based restaurants on Instagram were then ranked by the number of hashtags used.

Purezza, a plant-based pizza chain with four locations in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, and London, took the top spot, with over 108,000 tags, followed by Mildred’s, a vegan restaurant in Soho.

