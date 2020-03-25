Sterling gives refreshing answer to Liverpool return

Raheem Sterling is open to the idea of returning to Liverpool at some point in his career.

Sterling left Merseyside in acrimonious circumstances in the summer of 2015, with former agent Aidy Ward having tried to offend pretty much everyone in the process.

The winger joined Manchester City for £49m and has become a two-time Premier League champion since.

Liverpool initially struggled but sacked Brendan Rodgers a matter of months later and transformed their fortunes by appointing Jurgen Klopp.

There was a perception that his Anfield departure was fuelled by money, although Sterling has long refuted those suggestions.

He has also ramped up speculation over his future in recent months, talking up City’s Champions League opponents Real Madrid at a time when Pep Guardiola might want to build around the England international.

And while it is important not to read too much into his comments on former club Liverpool, it is a lovely sentiment towards a club, fanbase and media that has often sought to depict him negatively.

“Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool,” he said in an Instagram Q&A.

“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that has done a lot for me growing up so…”