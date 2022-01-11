Stetson Bennett attended a private high school.

STETSON Bennett plays quarterback for the University of Georgia football team as a senior.

The Bulldog football team defeated Alabama on Monday, January 10, 2022, to win the national championship.

Pierce County High School graduate Stetson Bennett in 2017.

Sean Pender coached him in high school, and he was named to the All-State 3A Second Team football team in his senior year.

According to his UGA roster page, he threw for 3,700 yards, ran for 500 yards, and scored 40 touchdowns.

As a senior, he was named to the All-State Class 3A Second Team offense, and as a junior, he was named Offensive Player of the Year.

He was named to the Preseason All-State Academic Team two years in a row.

His parents, Denise and Stetson, were both University of Georgia graduates, and his grandfather, Buddy, was a South Carolina quarterback.

He was a redshirt freshman at UGA when he graduated from high school in 2017.

He transferred from Georgia to Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, in 2018, where he was one of four players named to the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

In addition, he ranked 12th in passing yards nationally.

He re-enrolled at UGA in January 2020 and participated in spring drills on both sides of the ball.

He started five of the Bulldogs’ ten games in the fall of 2020 and finished the season as the team’s leading passer (completing 86 of 155 passes for 1179 yards and eight touchdowns).

He led his team to a national title victory over Alabama on January 10, 2022.

Stetson Bennett appears to show up to a Good Morning America interview drunk, giving the internet a good laugh.

“Have you had a chance to get any sleep?” Michael Strahan asks in an interview.

“You know, a few hours, not many, wandering around, no, not many,” Bennett responds.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.