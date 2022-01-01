Stetson Bennett dazzled the college football world tonight.

Stetson Bennett wowed the college football world tonight.

In the SEC Championship Game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled against Alabama.

However, in today’s College Football Playoff, he shredded Michigan’s defense.

Bennett is 20 of 30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns through 3.5 quarters.

On the ground, he’s gained another 32 yards, including a big 20-yard scramble.

Bennett’s performance against Alabama earlier this month was a significant improvement.

He had similar numbers, but two costly interceptions, as Georgia fell to the Crimson Tide for the second time this season.

Bennett, on the other hand, appears to have fully recovered today.

While he hasn’t yet won over everyone, many people are calling for his detractors to apologize or at the very least be quiet: