Stetson Bennett Makes Final Decision On Next Season

Sports

Stetson Bennett made his decision for the 2022 season just moments ago.

He’s actually returning to Georgia for one last ride.

Bennett posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “One more year,” and the hashtag “Let’s roll” in the caption.

Bennett had a breakout season in 2021, so this is great news for the Bulldogs.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback threw for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 64.5 percent of his passes.

Bennett’s best performance came in the national championship game, when he completed 17-of-26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

