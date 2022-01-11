Stetson Bennett Says If He Will Play Football Again

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett intends to play football in 2022, but not with the Bulldogs.

Bennett had the game of his life against Alabama, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdown passes, one of which was the game-winner.

He played a key role in Georgia’s first national title since 1980.

Bennett didn’t fully commit to returning to Athens for next season during an interview with Good Morning America.

“I’m here to represent the University of Georgia in football.”

After that, I’ll pursue whatever interests I have, which is difficult when you’re a college football player because you don’t get internships, you don’t get all that stuff, and you don’t get the time off that other students do,” Bennett explained.

“However, after that, I’d like to go to law school because I’m majoring in economics.”

I’m going to play football next year, though.

I have a good number of years on my side.

This year, I’m going to play football.

We’ll see where that takes us.

We’ll see if I can trust the staff’s decisions, and we’ll see where I’ll play.”

Bennett threw for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions this season.

There will be no shortage of teams lining up for his services if he decides to enter the transfer portal.

If Bennett decides to leave, Georgia has JT Daniels ready to step in.

