Stetson Bennett’s interview on “Good Morning America” has gone viral.

Stetson Bennett’s appearance on “Good Morning America” has gone viral.

When it became clear that Georgia would win the 2021 national championship, quarterback Stetson Bennett became visibly emotional.

Kelee Ringo, a former walk-on who battled for the starting job this season, burst into tears as he returned the game-winning interception for a touchdown before hugging everyone on his team’s sideline.

Bennett was thrust back into the spotlight on Good Morning America on Monday morning, less than 12 hours after Georgia won its first national championship since 1980.

Between the final whistle and Bennett’s interview, whatever sort of celebration took place among the Bulldogs clearly left the quarterback dazed.

When asked if he got any sleep last night by NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, the 23-year-old stumbled over his response.

Bennett responded with a grin, “You know, a few hours… Not many.”

“Yeah, I’ve been curious about… No, Michael, not many.”