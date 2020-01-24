Steve Bruce praises Newcastle target Danny Rose ahead of potential January transfer

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has admitted he is an admirer of Tottenham full back Danny Rose with his side locked in a battle to sign the unsettled star.

Rose looks set to leave Spurs this month after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho and Newcastle is among his options for his next destination.

And Bruce has now revealed he is a fan of Rose but is not sure if Newcastle can land the 29-year-old before the end of the month.

Bruce, speaking ahead of Newcastle’s FA Cup clash against Oxford on Saturday, said of Rose: ‘I think you know me by now. It would be wrong for me to sit and talk about other people’s players but, look, he is a quality player and a class act.

‘Whether it’s possible, who knows?’

Newcastle face competition from Watford and Bournemouth in the race to sign Rose this month.

The aforementioned Premier League trio are all keen on signing Rose on loan while Tottenham want to sell the full back or at least make sure there is an obligation to buy in the summer.