Steve Bruce reveals Newcastle saw £35m offer rejected as fans speculate if it was Boubakary Soumare

Steve Bruce has revealed Newcastle made an offer of £35million for a midfielder last week and says he has been told by club chiefs that, ‘for the moment’, there is ‘nothing in’ talk of a Saudi takeover.

Sportsmail understands that Lille’s Boubakary Soumare is the player the Magpies were ready to sign, only for the 20-year-old to reject the move.

Bruce said: ‘We had a bid accepted that would have been near enough a club record but the player didn’t want to come. We got past the club but unfortunately the player wanted to stay where he was.

‘We couldn’t get it over the line and that was a big disappointment.’

The big-money offer does not tally with a club preparing to be sold amid talk of a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and involving Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund readying a £340m deal.

Bruce has spoken to managing director Lee Charnley about the proposed takeover, but he said: ‘If there was something to talk about, and something to tell me, he’ll tell me.

‘I have a relationship with him that I think he would. At the moment all he’s said is, “There’s nothing in it”. Okay, fine, let’s go to work and let’s see where we are.’

Bruce has made three loan signings this month – defender Danny Rose, midfielder Nabil Bentaleb and winger Valentino Lazaro – but will not be bringing in a striker, despite their four forwards having scored just one Premier League goal between them this season.

‘It is about bringing in quality, improving us,’ he said. ‘If I have to keep my powder dry until the summer, then I will do that.’

Newcastle have failed in a loan move for Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, while Bruce does not believe Hull forward Jarrod Bowen is any better than what they already have.

He is, though, delighted with the capture of Spurs left back Rose.

‘If he is playing for England in a World Cup qualifier in September, the European Cup final a few months before that, he is a top player the kid, as arguably as good a left back in England,’ said Bruce.

‘We are delighted to get someone of that quality. Moving north suited him, which makes a rare change.

‘He knows he is walking into a big club with a huge fanbase and somewhere he can hopefully enjoy it for a few months.

‘After that, we will see where it takes us in summer. If we’ve got the chance to make it permanent then we’ll act in the summer.’