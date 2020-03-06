Steve Bruce says it is ‘inevitable’ games will be played with no fans due to coronavirus

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce fears it is ‘pretty inevitable’ that Premier League games will be played behind closed doors as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities in Italy have introduced a ban on mass gatherings, including Serie A fixtures, and Bruce believes it is only a matter of time before the same happens in the UK.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, he said: ‘It’s hard to imagine, isn’t it? But obviously, they’re doing it now in Italy and it’s something we’re probably going to face.

‘We all know football is a way out for everybody, but people’s lives are at stake and we’ve got to go by the authorities.

‘But it looks pretty inevitable that could be on the cards.’

The ongoing worry regarding the virus has put the Premier League on red alert, with the division now looking to the recent steps taken in Italy where all Serie A fixtures were ordered to take place behind closed doors.

The FA and Premier League are now also exploring the costs and implications of staging games behind closed doors later this season to cope with any mass spread of the illness.

Both organisations will be led by the government’s public health advice before making any alterations to the fixture list, but have held talks about what to do if large gatherings are prohibited — with behind-closed-doors games emerging as a possibility.

Just a week ago Bruce revealed Newcastle had told players to stop their daily ritual of shaking hands before training due to fears of spreading coronavirus.

The Premier League also said on Thursday that their pre-match handshakes will also not take place.